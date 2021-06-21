Investors Who Bought SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 23%

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 23% trails the market return. SciPlay hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

SciPlay was able to grow EPS by 32% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 23% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on SciPlay, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SCPL Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

SciPlay shareholders have gained 23% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 40%. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how SciPlay scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

