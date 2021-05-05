Investors Who Bought Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 63%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 63% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 49% over the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Sanmina became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sanmina has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Sanmina provided a TSR of 49% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 10% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Sanmina is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

