Investors Who Bought Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 242%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 242% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Rayonier Advanced Materials was able to grow EPS by 98% in the last twelve months. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. The share price gain of 242% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:RYAM Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Rayonier Advanced Materials' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Rayonier Advanced Materials shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 242% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Rayonier Advanced Materials (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

