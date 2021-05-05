Investors Who Bought Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 688%

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has generated a beautiful 688% return in just a single year. It's even up 171% in the last week. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 10% in the last three years.

Given that Precipio didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Precipio saw its revenue grow by 94%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. But the share price has really rocketed in response gaining 688% as previously mentioned. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Precipio stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Precipio shareholders have gained 688% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Precipio (including 2 which are concerning) .

