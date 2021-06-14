Investors Who Bought Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 205%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 205%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 17% gain in the last three months. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 41% in three years.

Potbelly isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Potbelly saw its revenue shrink by 29%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 205% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PBPB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Potbelly in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Potbelly has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 205% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Potbelly you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

