Investors Who Bought PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 60%

Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide the average market return. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. To wit, PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares are up 60% in three years, besting the market return. More recently the stock has gained 19% in a year, which isn't too bad.

PDF Solutions isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years PDF Solutions saw its revenue shrink by 5.4% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 17% each year in that time. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PDFS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think PDF Solutions will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

PDF Solutions provided a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PDF Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - PDF Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

