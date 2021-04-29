Investors Who Bought Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 71%

Some Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 59% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 71% in that time.

Given that Novo Integrated Sciences didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Novo Integrated Sciences actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 28%. The stock is up 71% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:NVOS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Novo Integrated Sciences' total shareholder return last year was 71%. This recent result is much better than the 17% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Novo Integrated Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

