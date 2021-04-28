Investors Who Bought Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 94%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) share price is 94% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 54% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 20% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Nicholas Financial grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 9.0% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NICK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Nicholas Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nicholas Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 94% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nicholas Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nicholas Financial (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Nicholas Financial is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

