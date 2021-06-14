Investors Who Bought Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 105%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 105%. In more good news, the share price has risen -2.5% in thirty days. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 33% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that Marathon Oil didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Marathon Oil saw its revenue shrink by 34%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 105% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MRO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

Marathon Oil is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Marathon Oil stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Marathon Oil's TSR for the last year was 107%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Marathon Oil shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 107% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marathon Oil better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Marathon Oil you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

