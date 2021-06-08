Investors Who Bought Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 569%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) share price has soared 569% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In the last week the share price is up 4.2%.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:KTOS Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 37%. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 46% per year. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kratos Defense & Security Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.