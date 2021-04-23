Investors Who Bought Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 165%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 165%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 39% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Kite Realty Group Trust isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Kite Realty Group Trust saw its revenue shrink by 15%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 165%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KRG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Kite Realty Group Trust stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Kite Realty Group Trust, it has a TSR of 173% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kite Realty Group Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 173% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kite Realty Group Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kite Realty Group Trust you should be aware of.

We will like Kite Realty Group Trust better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

