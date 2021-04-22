Investors Who Bought IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 117%

While IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 117% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, IPG Photonics actually saw its EPS drop 8.2% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, IPG Photonics' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.7% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:IPGP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling IPG Photonics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that IPG Photonics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 96% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - IPG Photonics has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

