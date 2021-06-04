Investors Who Bought Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 251%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) share price has soared 251% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 136% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 34% in the last three years.

Given that Hudson Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Hudson Technologies saw its revenue shrink by 11%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 251% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:HDSN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hudson Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 251% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hudson Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hudson Technologies that you should be aware of.

