Investors Who Bought HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 52%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 52% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 39% over the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, HMN Financial achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 21% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.77 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:HMNF Earnings Per Share Growth June 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

HMN Financial provided a TSR of 39% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 9%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HMN Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that HMN Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

