Investors Who Bought GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 170%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 170% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 53% in about a quarter.

Given that GW Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, GW Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 73% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 22% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. GW Pharmaceuticals seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:GWPH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that GW Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 107% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for GW Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

