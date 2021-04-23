Investors Who Bought GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 66%

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 66% beating the market return of 56% (not including dividends). Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, GreenSky actually shrank its EPS by 72%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GSKY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think GreenSky will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

GreenSky shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 66% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 20% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - GreenSky has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

