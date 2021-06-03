Investors Who Bought Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) share price is up 70% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 42% in the last year.

Given that Global Blood Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GBT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

Global Blood Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Global Blood Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 42%, against a market gain of about 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Global Blood Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

