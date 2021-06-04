Investors Who Bought EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 46%

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) share price is up 46% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 20% in a year.

Given that EVO Payments didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years EVO Payments saw its revenue shrink by 8.5% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 13% per year over three years, which falls short of the market return. Profit focussed investors would generally avoid a company with falling revenue and zero profits, since it's hard to imagine when profit might come.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:EVOP Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

EVO Payments shareholders are up 20% for the year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 42%. On the bright side that gain is actually better than the average return of 13% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. If the share price is up as a result of improved business performance, then this kind of improvement may be sustained. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EVO Payments better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with EVO Payments , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

