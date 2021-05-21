Investors Who Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 85%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) share price is up 85% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 59% share price gain over twelve months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Euronet Worldwide actually saw its EPS drop 4.8% per year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, Euronet Worldwide's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 7.5% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:EEFT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Euronet Worldwide shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Euronet Worldwide that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

