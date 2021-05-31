Investors Who Bought Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 143%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 143%. On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 69% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Escalade was able to grow EPS by 237% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 143% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Escalade as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.66.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ESCA Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Escalade's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Escalade's TSR for the last year was 149%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Escalade shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 149% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Escalade better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Escalade has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Escalade is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.