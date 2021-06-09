Investors Who Bought EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 57%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) share price is up 57% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 36% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 26% in the last three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year EOG Resources grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We doubt the modest 1.9% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately EOG Resources' fell 36% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:EOG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

EOG Resources is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for EOG Resources in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, EOG Resources' TSR for the last year was 62%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EOG Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - EOG Resources has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like EOG Resources better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

