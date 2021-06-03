Investors Who Bought DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 258%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) share price has flown 258% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite.

Because DocuSign made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years DocuSign saw its revenue grow at 33% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 53% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:DOCU Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

DocuSign is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for DocuSign in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

DocuSign shareholders have gained 43% over twelve months. This isn't far from the market return of 41%. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 53% shareholders have gained each year, over the last three years. In the best case scenario the share price is simply plateauing while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - DocuSign has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

