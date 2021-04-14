Investors Who Bought Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 90%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 40% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 90% in that time.

Because Digital Ally made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Digital Ally grew its revenue by 0.7% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 90% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:DGLY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Digital Ally shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 90% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Digital Ally is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

