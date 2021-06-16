Investors Who Bought Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 197%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock is up an impressive 197% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 29% gain in the last three months.

Because Data I/O made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last half decade Data I/O's revenue has actually been trending down at about 3.8% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 24%, compound, each year. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:DAIO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

This free interactive report on Data I/O's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Data I/O shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 114% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 24% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Data I/O , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.