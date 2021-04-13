Investors Who Bought Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 93%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 93% in that time.

Copa Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Copa Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 70%. The stock is up 93% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Copa Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 93% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Copa Holdings you should know about.

