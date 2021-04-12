Investors Who Bought Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 65%

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR), which saw its share price increase 65% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 56% (not including dividends). Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 30% in the last three years.

Because Cimpress made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Cimpress actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 14%. The stock is up 65% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CMPR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cimpress shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cimpress better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cimpress has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

