Investors Who Bought Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 66%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been respectable. Indeed the stock is up 66% over twelve months, compared to a market return of about 59%.

Ceridian HCM Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Ceridian HCM Holding saw its revenue grow by 2.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 66%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

Ceridian HCM Holding is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ceridian HCM Holding in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Ceridian HCM Holding shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 66% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 15% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ceridian HCM Holding you should know about.

