Investors Who Bought Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 193%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) share price down 18% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 193% return, over that period. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Because Ceragon Networks made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Ceragon Networks saw its revenue shrink by 3.1% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 24% per year, but that's what it did. It just goes to show tht the market is forward looking, and it's not always easy to predict the future based on past trends. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ceragon Networks will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ceragon Networks has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 85% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 24% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ceragon Networks is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

