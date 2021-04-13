Investors Who Bought Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 267%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) share price has soared 267% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. We note the stock price is up 3.4% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Catalent's earnings per share are down 0.05% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 12% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Catalent is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CTLT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Catalent is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Catalent in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Catalent shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Catalent is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

