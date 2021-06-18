Investors Who Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 131%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 131% in five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 3.4% in thirty days.

Given that Cardiovascular Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Cardiovascular Systems saw its revenue grow at 6.6% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 18% per year over five years. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CSII Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cardiovascular Systems in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Cardiovascular Systems shareholders gained a total return of 21% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 18% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cardiovascular Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

Cardiovascular Systems is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.