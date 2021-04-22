Investors Who Bought BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 265%

It certainly might concern BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shareholders to see the share price down 31% in just 30 days. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 265% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that BIT Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

BIT Mining actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 45%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 265% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:WBAI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BIT Mining has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 265% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - BIT Mining has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

