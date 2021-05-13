Investors Who Bought Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 292%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 292% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Aspen Aerogels isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Aspen Aerogels' revenue has actually been trending down at about 0.08% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 31%, compound, each year. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Aspen Aerogels shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 195% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aspen Aerogels better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Aspen Aerogels has 5 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

