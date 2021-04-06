Investors Who Bought Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 30%

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) share price is up 30%, but that's less than the broader market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 4.2% in three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Armada Hoffler Properties actually shrank its EPS by 6.1%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. Income-seeking investors probably helped bid up the stock price. Though we must add that the revenue growth of 49% year on year would have helped paint a pretty picture.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AHH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Armada Hoffler Properties stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Armada Hoffler Properties, it has a TSR of 34% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Armada Hoffler Properties provided a TSR of 34% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 8% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Armada Hoffler Properties (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

