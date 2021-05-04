Investors Who Bought American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 142%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Its share price is already up an impressive 142% in the last twelve months. In the last week shares have slid back 2.5%. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 36% in the last three years.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 28%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 142% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AXL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 142% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

