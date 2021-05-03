Investors Who Bought Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 49%

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) share price is up 49%, but that's less than the broader market return. Amalgamated Financial hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Amalgamated Financial was able to grow EPS by 8.3% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 49% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AMAL Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Amalgamated Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Amalgamated Financial's TSR for the last year was 53%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Amalgamated Financial are up 53% over the year (even including dividends). While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 59%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Amalgamated Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

