Investors Who Bought Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 385%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. In the case of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL), the share price is up an incredible 385% in the last year alone. On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 126% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Alpha and Omega Semiconductor grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 18% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:AOSL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 385% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor that you should be aware of.

