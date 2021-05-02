Investors Who Bought Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 477%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) share price has soared 477% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.0%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Addus HomeCare achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 42% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 49.80.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ADUS Earnings Per Share Growth May 2nd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Addus HomeCare shareholders are up 32% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 42% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Addus HomeCare , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

