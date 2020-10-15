Investors welcome Draegerwerk's upbeat outlook

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Draegerwerk DRWG.DE gained 2.6% on Thursday after the company said it expects to reach the middle to the upper end of its full-year earnings forecast thanks to strong demand for its medical equipment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German firm, which supplies hospitals in Germany and abroad with ventilators for intensive respiratory care, has guided for net sales growth to be between 14% and 22% this year. The margin on its operating profit (EBIT) is seen between 7% and 11%.

"At least for the current financial year, Draeger is still assuming strong demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 127 million euros ($149 million) from 9.3 million last year. Sales were up 36% in the period, the order intake increased by 13%.

Depending on the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic, Draeger expects next year's sales and earnings to decrease.

Draeger shares were up 2.6% at 64 euros at 0716 GMT, outperforming the SDax .SDAXI index for small companies, which was down 1.5%.

The company will publish full third-quarter results on Oct. 29.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)

