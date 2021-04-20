Investors watch China Huarong maturities as contagion fears ebb

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Yields on bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co 2799.HK and its subsidiaries have dipped on easing creditworthiness concerns, after regulators said the company had adequate liquidity, and after it made an onshore bond payment.

But investors said they are keeping a close eye on Huarong, one of China's four biggest asset management companies, ahead of the April 27 maturity of a S$600 million ($452.18 million) bond issued by subsidiary Huarong Finance 2017 Co Ltd. CN160211156=

The mid price on that bond was last quoted at 93 cents, up from 92 cents last week. A portfolio manager in Hong Kong said investors are demanding a slight discount due to lingering uncertainty.

On Tuesday, the yield on a $850 million April 2027 bond issued by Huarong Finance 2017 Co Ltd CN159679535= was quoted at 8.17% after peaking at nearly 17% on Thursday.

"It will be critical that the events around Huarong are handled credibly as foreign capital and treatment of investors will be watched with great interest by all," said Brian Kloss, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

Investors sold off Huarong's offshore bonds last week, driving yields sharply higher, as they fretted over the delay of the company's 2020 earnings due to unspecified "relevant transactions". Some worried that debt restructuring could affect Huarong's ability to make payments on offshore bonds worth more than $22 billion.

On Friday, China's banking and insurance regulator said that Huarong is operating normally and has adequate liquidity. Subsidiary Huarong Securities Co Ltd subsequently repaid a maturing 2.5 billion yuan ($384.83 million) bond, it said in a post on its official WeChat account.

While few investors question Huarong's ability to repay its onshore debt, regulators have asked banks not to withhold loans to the company as part of measures to stabilise its cash position.

Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, said that fears over Huarong's ability to repay its debts had not spilled into U.S. markets, but that risks remain.

"The liquidity tide is in right now and falling Treasury yields are supporting global credit markets and duration. When the tide goes out, these cracks in parts of global credit markets will become increasingly noticeable and will likely have greater spillover effect," he said.

($1 = 1.3269 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 6.4963 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Kate Duguid in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.