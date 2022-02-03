Investors Want Variable Annuities

Sure the Fed is beginning to taper, and with that comes rising interest rates. However, for the end of 2021, it was the near-zero interest rates that pushed investors out of fixed-rate annuities, and into variable index annuities and RILAs. Fixed-rate annuity sales plummeted in the final quarter while the aforementioned variable products all grew by 10%. Sales in annuities grew by a staggering 16% in 2021, however, a lot of that growth was generated by a much lower 2020 due to the pandemic. Investors will look to shift back into fixed-rate products if rates begin to normalize or hit higher historical levels.

FINSUM: Look for fixed-rate annuities to make a come back in later 2022 because as interest rate hikes are coming and investors will capitalize on relatively higher real rates.

annuities

income

retirement

variable annuities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.