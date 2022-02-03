Investors Want Variable Annuities
Sure the Fed is beginning to taper, and with that comes rising interest rates. However, for the end of 2021, it was the near-zero interest rates that pushed investors out of fixed-rate annuities, and into variable index annuities and RILAs. Fixed-rate annuity sales plummeted in the final quarter while the aforementioned variable products all grew by 10%. Sales in annuities grew by a staggering 16% in 2021, however, a lot of that growth was generated by a much lower 2020 due to the pandemic. Investors will look to shift back into fixed-rate products if rates begin to normalize or hit higher historical levels.
FINSUM: Look for fixed-rate annuities to make a come back in later 2022 because as interest rate hikes are coming and investors will capitalize on relatively higher real rates.
- annuities
- income
- retirement
- variable annuities
