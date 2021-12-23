Investors Want Custom Indexing Answers

A new generation of technology is at our fingertips, and whether that's Netflix or Amazon people want the technology to service them now more than ever. Index tracking funds are really the cable box in the modern world and investors want a more tailored experience that only custom indexing can offer. Partners at Fidelity are saying that a hyper-customized multi asset portfolio is really the future, and given how popular trends like ESG are becoming, advisors are really needing better tools to attract and maintain clientele. Custom indexing can hit a multitude of demands investors want and also drive home a better fee for their workload as compared to traditional ETFs.

FINSUM: The world of a custom index, where stocks can be added and dropped for any reason is here, and it's probably on a mobile platform soon.

direct indexing

custom indexing

fees

personalization

