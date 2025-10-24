Investors Turn to Vanguard’s VXUS ETF in Search of Global Balance

Key Points

Added 97,690 shares of Vanguard STAR Funds - Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, an estimated $6.93 million trade based on average pricing for Q3 2025

Transaction value represented 0.7% of Gleason Group’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade VXUS stake stands at 1,216,619 shares, valued at $89.37 million

VXUS is now the fund's 4th-largest holding, accounting for 8.98% of reported AUM

Gleason Group, Inc. reported a buy of 97,690 shares of VXUS, estimated at $6.93 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in its October 16, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, Gleason Group, Inc. increased its position in Vanguard STAR Funds - Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 97,690 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated trade size was $6.93 million. The fund now holds 1,216,619 shares, valued at $89.37 million.

What else to know

The fund bought additional shares of VXUS, which now represents 8.98% of its 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

VOO: $220,860,826 (22.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VTI: $137,733,348 (13.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VXF: $126,835,704 (12.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VXUS: $89,372,867 (9.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VUG: $65,277,823 (6.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 15, 2025, VXUS shares were priced at $73.92. The ETF had a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.74% (as of 2025-10-16), and closed 0.73% below its 52-week high as of 2025-10-15

Company overview

Metric Value AUM $546.1 billion Price (as of market close 10/15/25) $73.92 Dividend yield 2.74% 1-year total return 17.09%

Company snapshot

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) provides investors with access to developed and emerging equity markets outside the United States. Its low-cost and passive approach as well as its broad diversification make it a core holding for global asset allocation strategies.

The Stock's product offers broad international equity exposure outside the United States through a single ETF.

Its business model revolves around passively tracking the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index using a full replication approach. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF's customer base ranges from individual and institutional investors seeking diversified international stock market exposure.

Foolish take

Global balance often goes unnoticed until investors realize how concentrated their portfolio are in U.S stocks. The recent increase in Gleason Group's stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF shows that even large U.S allocators are looking overseas again.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF holds more than 7000 International stocks from over 40 countries, offering investors exposure to companies and currencies beyond the S&P 500. Europe and Japan make up its largest weightings, while emerging markets add long-term growth potential at lower valuations. The fund's dividend yield of 2.74 percent provides income that can help offset currency swings, and its broader diversification spreads risks across sectors and economies.

Owning global equities through low-cost funds such as VXUS gives portfolios new sources of return and offers long-term opportunity for investors beyond the U.S market. With U.S equity valuations still near historic highs, global funds like VXUS offer both balance and breathing room within a portfolio.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The portion of a fund's assets required to be disclosed in SEC Form 13F filings.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a diversified portfolio of assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing 12-month (T12M) dividend yield: Dividend yield calculated using dividends paid over the past 12 months.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Passively managed ETF: A fund that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting investments.

FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index: A benchmark tracking stocks from developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

Liquidity: The ease with which an asset can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price.

Portfolio allocation: The process of dividing investments among different asset classes or sectors to manage risk and return.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

