Investors Title Rises 22% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Investors Title Company ITIC shares have gained 22.3% in the past year against the industry’s 2.1% decline. The company has outperformed other industry players, including First American Financial Corporation FAF and American Financial Group, Inc. AFG. Shares of First American Financial and American Financial have rallied 8.5% and 5.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. ITIC benefits from improving housing and mortgage markets, expansion initiatives, strong agency network growth, diversified revenue streams, and solid financial strength support.



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A Key Look Into ITIC’s Business Operations

Investors Title, founded in 1973, operates through subsidiaries focused on title insurance and tax-deferred exchange services. Its primary business is underwriting residential and commercial title insurance through Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). These subsidiaries provide coverage to property owners and lenders against losses arising from title defects, liens, ownership disputes, or other issues that predate policy issuance. Policies are issued directly and through a network of agents, with premiums generally recognized at closing. The company also assumes and cedes limited reinsurance to manage risk exposure. A second reportable segment provides Section 1031 tax-deferred exchange services through Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), generating revenue from transaction fees and interest on client deposits.

Investors Title’s Key Tailwinds

Investors Title is benefiting from a gradually improving U.S. real estate environment. Management highlighted that higher levels of real estate activity contributed to a 9.9% year-over-year increase in net premiums written during the first quarter of 2026. The Mortgage Bankers Association projects total mortgage originations to rise 6.7% in 2026, driven by growth in both purchase and refinance activity. Since title insurance demand is directly linked to home sales, commercial property transactions and mortgage lending, a healthier housing market should support premium growth and transaction-related fee income going forward.

The company continues to benefit from ongoing expansion initiatives across its title insurance operations. Management attributed growth in direct premiums, agency premiums and escrow-related fees partly to these expansion efforts. Investors Title operates through both direct offices and an extensive network of issuing agents, and the ability to attract and retain agents remains a key growth driver. Agency net premiums increased 11.9% in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing overall premium growth, indicating strong momentum within the distribution network.

The company is also positioned to benefit from a more supportive interest-rate environment. The Federal Reserve has reduced rates from prior peak levels, while mortgage rates in early 2026 remained below year-ago levels. Lower financing costs can stimulate housing demand and refinancing activity, which in turn supports title insurance volumes. Additionally, Investors Title maintains a sizable and conservatively managed investment portfolio designed to generate stable income while preserving capital. Interest and dividend income remained strong.

Beyond its core title insurance business, Investors Title benefits from several complementary revenue streams that diversify earnings. The company operates exchange services businesses that facilitate tax-deferred like-kind exchanges and earns fees as well as income from client deposits. It also provides trust, investment management and agency management services. Like-kind exchange deposits exceeded $291 million at March 31, 2026, reflecting a substantial base supporting exchange-related operations.

Investors Title maintains ample liquidity and reported no material impairment issues within its securities portfolio. Furthermore, the board recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health and cash-generating capabilities. This financial strength enables the company to pursue growth opportunities, withstand market volatility and continue rewarding shareholders over the long term.

Challenges Persist for ITIC’s Business

Investors Title’s title insurance business remains highly dependent on residential and commercial real estate activity, making it vulnerable to cyclical fluctuations in home sales, mortgage originations and refinancing volumes. Elevated mortgage rates, tighter credit conditions, housing inventory constraints and broader economic uncertainty can dampen transaction activity and reduce title premium revenue. Regulatory oversight of title insurance rates limits pricing flexibility, while adverse rate changes in certain states could affect margins.

Investors Title’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, ITIC is trading at 1.38X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 2.32X. However, the metric remains higher than one of the company’s peers, First American Financial (0.54X), but remains lower than that of American Financial (1.39X).



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Conclusion

Despite pressures from the title insurance business’s dependence on real estate activity, housing inventory constraints and regulatory restrictions, Investors Title is well-positioned to benefit from an improving housing market, higher mortgage originations, ongoing expansion initiatives, strong agency network growth, diversified revenue streams, and solid financial strength.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with ITIC’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.