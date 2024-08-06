Investors Title Q2 Profit Gains

(RTTNews) - Investors Title Co. (ITIC) Tuesday announced 17 percent increase in second quarter profit on 12.1 percent increase in revenue, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings climbed to $8.871 million or $4.70 per share from $7.585 million or $4.00 per share a year ago.

Total revenues were $65.38 million, up from $58.31 million in the prior year.

The company engaged in residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties noted that premiums written for the quarter increased due to higher activity levels and higher average real estate sales prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.