Investors Title Gains 22% in Six Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Investors Title Company ITIC shares have gained 22.4% in the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 1.5% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and The Allstate Corporation ALL, which reported increases of 6.4% and 2.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. Investors Title is aided by robust real estate activity, lower interest rates, regulatory rate approvals and rising non-title services, which are driving premium growth and margin expansion.



A Look at ITIC’s Business Operations

Investors Title, incorporated in North Carolina in 1973, operates primarily through its two reportable segments: title insurance and tax-deferred exchange services. Its core business is issuing residential and commercial title insurance through subsidiaries Investors Title Insurance Company and National Investors Title Insurance Company, offering protection against title defects for real estate owners and lenders.

The company also provides §1031 tax-deferred exchange services via subsidiaries Investors Title Exchange Corporation and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation. Additionally, it offers management services to title agencies and investment management and trust services, though these do not represent reportable segments.

Investors Title’s Key Tailwinds

Investors Title continues to benefit from an upswing in real estate activity, particularly across key markets such as North Carolina, Texas and Georgia. Net premiums written grew 7.4% year over year for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a healthier housing and refinancing market. This is supported by a projected 20.5% increase in total mortgage originations for 2025, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Recent interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve are helping to fuel refinancing and purchase demand, contributing to stronger title insurance revenue generation.

Favorable regulatory changes have contributed to pricing stability and potential margin expansion. Recent approvals of rate increases in North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio are expected to enhance revenue streams over the coming periods. These changes align with broader strategic efforts to maintain competitiveness across diverse geographies, with top-performing states like Texas and North Carolina consistently contributing a large share of total premiums. By diversifying its revenues across multiple markets and adjusting to state-specific regulatory environments, the company has created a resilient revenue base that can better absorb market fluctuations.

The company’s non-title services, particularly its exchange services division, have also seen meaningful growth. Revenues from these services increased to $16.3 million, supported by strong demand for tax-deferred like-kind exchanges. Deposits related to these exchanges grew significantly, reaching $427.1 million by the end of the third quarter of 2025. This growth not only adds service fee income but also creates an additional source of investment income through the placement of these funds in money market instruments.

Operational efficiency has further supported profitability. Despite a moderate increase in total operating expenses, improved productivity and lower personnel costs helped drive after-tax profit margins to 13.6% in the first nine months of 2025 compared with 12.1% in the prior-year comparable period. The company’s strong balance sheet, including $278 million in stockholders' equity and more than $111 million in available-for-sale fixed maturity securities, provides flexibility for strategic investments, acquisitions and potential shareholder returns. Management’s disciplined approach to expense control and capital deployment enhances its ability to capitalize on market momentum while remaining resilient during cyclical downturns.

Challenges Persist for ITIC’s Business

Investors Title continues to face several challenges impacting its operations and profitability. The elevated mortgage interest rates have constrained demand for real estate transactions, directly affecting title insurance volumes.

Additionally, competitive pricing and agent commissions have increased expense ratios, while regulatory scrutiny on title rates and industry practices may limit pricing flexibility. Although real estate activity showed modest improvement, the company remains exposed to cyclical pressures, fluctuating interest rates and potential declines in refinance activity, all of which could affect future revenue streams.

Investors Title’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, ITIC is trading at 1.29X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 2.41X. The metric also remains lower than that of one of the company’s peers, Travelers (1.33X), but remains higher than that of Allstate (0.79X).



Conclusion

Investors Title presents a compelling opportunity for investors, supported by strong growth in key markets, rising mortgage originations and operational efficiency that is boosting margins. However, potential investors should remain mindful of ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, including regulatory pressures, which could temper near-term growth. Overall, the company’s diversified geographic presence, expanding non-title services and solid financial position provide a strong foundation for sustained performance.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with ITIC’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

