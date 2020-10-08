Investors throw weight behind call for Green+ Gilts

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The strategic potential for a green sovereign bond from the UK has received the backing from investors representing over £10trn in assets under management.

The Green Finance Institute, Impact Investing Institute and the LSE Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment submitted the proposal to issue a sovereign bond, called a Green+ Gilt, which would support both a green recovery and social renewal.

The group suggested that issuance would finance the green recovery plans laid out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a keynote speech last week.

"Issuing a Green+ Gilt would help the City maintain a competitive edge in sustainable finance, directing capital to address the UK's social and environmental challenges, and setting an example for businesses to follow," said Sarah Gordon, chief executive of the Impact Investing Institute.

The initiative has received the support of 30 asset owners and investors, including BlackRock, Legal & General Investment Management and Schroders, as well as professional bodies. It has been presented to the government.

The document outlines how the UK could issue a sovereign bond that captures the environmental and social benefits of plans to deliver a resilient, net-zero economy and attract private sector capital.

Key characteristics of a Green+ Gilt would be to underpin the economic recovery, show the UK as a market leader, catalyse green and sustainable finance, establish a framework for further issuance and appeal to the deep pool of UK and international green investors.

"We would welcome the UK government issuing a Green+ Gilt," said Peter Harrison, CEO at Schroders.

"It would be a clear commitment to the environment, to both investors and future generations. It would help attract further capital into this important area. Financing greener infrastructure and jobs are long-term investments that will support sustainable economic growth."

