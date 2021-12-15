Investors three-year losses grow to 81% as the stock sheds US$31m this past week

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), who have seen the share price tank a massive 81% over a three year period. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 61%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 45% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Homology Medicines has shed US$31m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that Homology Medicines didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Homology Medicines saw its revenue grow by 94% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:FIXX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 15th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Homology Medicines' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Homology Medicines shares, which cost holders 61%, while the market was up about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Homology Medicines has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

