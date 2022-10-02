Investors three-year losses grow to 73% as the stock sheds US$219m this past week

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR); the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 52% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days.

After losing 8.7% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Spirit AeroSystems Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' revenue dropped 29% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 20%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:SPR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 52% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

