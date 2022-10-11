Investors three-year losses grow to 61% as the stock sheds US$23m this past week

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 61% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 60%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Willdan Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Willdan Group's revenue dropped 4.7% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 17% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Willdan Group shareholders did even worse, losing 60%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Willdan Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Willdan Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

