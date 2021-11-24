Investors three-year losses grow to 15% as the stock sheds US$687m this past week

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 19% in three years, versus a market return of about 86%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Wynn Resorts isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Wynn Resorts didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Wynn Resorts saw its revenue shrink by 37% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 6% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. It would probably be worth asking whether the company can fund itself to profitability. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:WYNN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

Wynn Resorts is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wynn Resorts will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Wynn Resorts' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Wynn Resorts shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 15%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Wynn Resorts shareholders are down 11% for the year, but the market itself is up 26%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Wynn Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wynn Resorts you should know about.

But note: Wynn Resorts may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.